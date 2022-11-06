Substratum (SUB) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $327,168.84 and $137.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,320.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007907 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00038576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00049214 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00022631 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085419 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

