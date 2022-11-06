Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $327,038.94

Substratum (SUB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $327,038.94 and $242.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,130.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007890 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00038360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00047944 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00249230 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085418 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $137.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.