Strong Hits Market Cap of $909,301.22 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Strong token can currently be bought for approximately $6.58 or 0.00031157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market cap of $909,301.22 and $84,004.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Strong Token Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

