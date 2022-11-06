Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €62.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($43.70) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($74.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($53.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($41.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 2.6 %

ETR SAX opened at €40.66 ($40.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €34.44 ($34.44) and a one year high of €76.05 ($76.05). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.00.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

