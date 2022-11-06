Stratis Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $80.86 million and $7.18 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.82 or 0.07562469 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001949 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00088070 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00034063 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00069830 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001949 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014861 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024935 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000283 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,767,009 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.