Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,045 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

