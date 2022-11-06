StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
