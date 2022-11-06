StockNews.com Downgrades CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

CPI Card Group Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $301.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.34. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 4.66%.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

