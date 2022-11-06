State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $43,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.67. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.14.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

