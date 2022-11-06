State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 191.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Netflix worth $57,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. SP Asset Management lifted its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 3.1 %

NFLX traded down $8.27 on Friday, reaching $260.79. 11,124,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,852,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

