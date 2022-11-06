State of Michigan Retirement System Has $93.08 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $93,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.8% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 456,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,695,000 after purchasing an additional 69,158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 135,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 148.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 79.6% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,722 shares of company stock worth $42,037,379. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

NYSE PG traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,555,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average of $142.05. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

