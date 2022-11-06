State of Michigan Retirement System Has $46.05 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,889,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,518. The firm has a market cap of $382.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average of $133.07. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.