State of Michigan Retirement System Buys Shares of 930,000 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 930,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,763,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.75% of OneMain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 836,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,331. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.68.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OneMain to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

