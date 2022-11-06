State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 530,380 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,380 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.09% of Fortinet worth $38,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 9,579,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,660. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.