State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,350 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $40,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,066 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.33. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

