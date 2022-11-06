State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,632 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $37,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in ResMed by 0.9% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $90,675,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $10,844,284 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.61 and a 200 day moving average of $218.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $275.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

