State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,262 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 956,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $41,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of -149.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

