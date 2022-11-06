State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $39.33 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $39,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 90.3% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 209.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %

KMI opened at $18.17 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

