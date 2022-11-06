State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,428 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $35,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,416 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DD stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.