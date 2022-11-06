State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 480 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $45,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 42 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 83.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

CMG opened at $1,397.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,569.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,467.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

