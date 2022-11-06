State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $43,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

