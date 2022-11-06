STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $0.93

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $115.68 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

