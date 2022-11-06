Stargate Finance (STG) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.35 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $68.92 million and $17.35 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

