Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.48 billion-$36.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.82 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $7.18 on Friday, hitting $91.86. 20,194,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,566,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $415,383,000 after acquiring an additional 115,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,012,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $183,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,222 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

