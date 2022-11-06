Stableford Capital II LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.97. 4,889,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.07. The firm has a market cap of $382.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

