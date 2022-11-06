Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 531 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,032 shares of company stock valued at $170,502,407. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.41. 3,004,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,269. The firm has a market cap of $339.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

