Stableford Capital II LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. 24,528,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,730,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $265.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

