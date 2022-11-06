Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases 286 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.69. 2,401,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.54. The stock has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

