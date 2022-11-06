Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases 118,074 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 245.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,074 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 3.4% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,596,000 after buying an additional 782,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. 27,082,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,246,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

