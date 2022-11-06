Stableford Capital II LLC Has $870,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $88,546,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,758,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,225. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.