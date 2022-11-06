Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 9,509 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 11.5 %

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. 30,363,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,315,613. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

