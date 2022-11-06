Stableford Capital II LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.51 and its 200 day moving average is $185.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.