Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09, reports. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million.

Spin Master Stock Down 1.4 %

Spin Master stock traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$33.80. 221,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$32.85 and a 1 year high of C$51.41.

Insider Activity

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,347,350.64. In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total value of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,347,350.64. Insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $1,796,826 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Spin Master

Several analysts have recently commented on TOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.45.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

