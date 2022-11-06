Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of SON opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sonoco Products by 9.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

