Songbird (SGB) Price Hits $0.0173 on Major Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Songbird has a market cap of $172.33 million and $1.18 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Songbird has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Songbird token can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.86 or 0.31284326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

