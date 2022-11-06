SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $178-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.89 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.87-$0.89 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.92.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Stock Up 6.8 %

SWI stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 490,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,537. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

About SolarWinds

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 60.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.