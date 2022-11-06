Snail, Inc. (SNAL) to Raise $15 Million in IPO

Snail, Inc. (SNAL) is planning to raise $15 million in an IPO on Thursday, November 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last year, Snail, Inc. generated $91.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $300,000. The company has a market-cap of $190 million.

US Tiger Securities, Inc. and EF Hutton acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Snail, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world. (Incorporated in Delaware) We have built a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices. For four of the last six years ended December 2021, most recently in 2020, ARK: Survival Evolved was a top-25 seller on the Steam platform across all game genres. Our expertise in technology, in-game ecosystems and monetization of online multiplayer games has enabled us to assemble a broad portfolio of intellectual property across multiple media formats and technology platforms. Our flagship franchise from which we generate the substantial majority of our revenues, ARK: Survival Evolved, is a leader within the sandbox survival genre with over 76.9 million console and PC installs, which include 38.4 million installs from free promotions, through June 30, 2022. In the six months ended June 30, 2022, ARK: Survival Evolved averaged a total of 395,150 daily active users (“DAUs”) on the Steam and Epic platforms, and we experienced a peak of approximately 755,000 DAUs in June 2020. We define “daily active users” as the number of unique users who play any given game on any given day. For the years ended Dec. 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019, we generated 90.7%, 89.5% and 80.5%, respectively, of our revenues from ARK: Survival Evolved. According to Newzoo, from 2021 to 2025, the global gaming industry is expected to grow approximately 17% from $192.7 billion in 2021 to $225.7 billion in 2025. **Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2022. (Note: Snail, Inc. cut the size of its IPO in half an S-1/A filing dated Oct. 26, 2022, by reducing the number of shares to 3.0 million shares, down from 5.0 million shares, and cutting the price range to $4.00 to $6.00, down from $5.00 to $7.00 previously. Estimated IPO proceeds: $15.0 million – or half of the previous estimate. Background – Previous Filings: Snail, Inc. disclosed its IPO terms in an S-1/A filing dated Oct. 17, 2022: 5.0 million shares at $5.00 to $7.00 to raise $30.0 million. Snail filed its S-1 on Sept. 16, 2022, with US Tiger Securities and EF Hutton as the joint book-runners – nearly 10 months after filing confidential IPO documents in early November 2021 with BofA Securities as the sole book-runner.) “.

Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and has 63 employees. The company is located at 12049 Jefferson Boulevard Culver City, CA 90230 and can be reached via phone at 1 (310) 988-0643 or on the web at http://www.snailgamesusa.com/.

