Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Chevron by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,412,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $183.42. 7,491,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,115,937. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.67. The company has a market cap of $360.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

