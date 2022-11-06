Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.59-$2.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $169.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

