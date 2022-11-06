Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $48.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 4.9 %

SKX stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

