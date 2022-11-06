SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW Group stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. 110,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SJW Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SJW Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after buying an additional 122,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SJW Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

