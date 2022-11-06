Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIRI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.84.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

