Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 95,207 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1,005.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $188.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.60.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

