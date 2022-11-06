Shiba Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shiba Inu token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $6.78 billion and approximately $543.55 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.86 or 0.31284326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Shiba Inu Token Profile

Shiba Inu was first traded on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

