Sfmg LLC Has $678,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,334,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

