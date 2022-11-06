Sfmg LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,078 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $255.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

