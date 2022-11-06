Sfmg LLC Buys New Stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 76.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $738.30 million, a P/E ratio of 96.29 and a beta of 1.08. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 1,171.43%.

SLRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

