Sfmg LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

