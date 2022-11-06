Sfmg LLC Acquires 615 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 162.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $171.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

