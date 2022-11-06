Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Trimmed by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

